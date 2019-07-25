Councilman enlists help of young entrepreneurs to help growth in North Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Clarksville is growing.”

But for those living and working a bit north of downtown, there’s a growing concern.

While many areas in Clarksville are thriving, others are not. In North Clarksville, there are abandoned restaurants and shops.

Councilman Vondell Richmond, a native to the city, is changing the scenery, working on entrepreneurial initiatives to stimulate economic growth.

Councilman Vondell Richmond is placing Fort Campbell Boulevard under his microscope, hoping to turn the area around.

“There’s a lot of businesses exiting the area and moving over to different parts of town,” Richmond said. “Some people say it’s all going to pieces but it’s all a matter of perspective I see it as an opportunity.”

His hope lies in young entrepreneurs and the businesses already in the area like Wagon Wheel Cotterells Family Restaurant, a family-owned restaurant.

“My goal is to empower locally, power entrepreneurs that are already here,” Richmond said.

Customer Bob Angus travels nearly 15 miles just to eat at the Wagon Wheel and would like to see more mom and pop shops in an area some are calling a ghost town.

“A lot of businesses have shut down it’s not the best kept up part of town and we don’t have a lot of resources that the other parts of town have,” said Cheryl Cotterell the owner of Wagon Wheel

If it weren’t for her loyal customers, Cotterell doesn’t know how business would fare.

“It is a struggle at times,” she said.

Vondell is hoping small business owners see Fort Campbell Boulevard as a place to thrive and is asking entrepreneurs to reach out.

“This is an opportunity for those who have ideas and for those who have new businesses, new startups,” Richmond said. “What if this were an opportunity for them to move into the area.”

If you’re interested in revitalizing North Nashville and need the resources to do so, email Vondell at ward2@cityofclarksville.com.

