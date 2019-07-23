Construction underway on Silo Studios in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A former lumber mill in The Nations will soon be home to a large mixed-use development.

Construction is underway on Silo Studios at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and 54th Avenue.

“This was originally a lumber yard that was built back in the 1940s, it’s been abandoned for the last 20 years,” explained Jon Petty of Southeast Venture.

New life is being put into the former lumber mill’s signature building while keeping some of the charm.

“They don’t build buildings like this anymore with the bow trusses. We are saving as much of the building as we can, are keeping the hardwood floors, the bow trusses, the open ceilings,” Petty who is providing design services and leasing for their client Flyway told News 2.

The 80,000 square feet of open space allows for flexibility in what they can offer tenants.

“We are talking to a lot of office type users, we have a lot of breweries and distillery’s that are interested and we’ve got some food and beverage concepts, some fitness concepts and general retail concepts. We’ve got a little mixture of everything which is really what we want in this type of a project,” said Petty.

Across the street from the new project, David Lambert is only weeks away from opening Ugly Mug Cafe.

“We wanted to get in on the ground floor, something that’s economical you know Nashville’s getting crazy expensive, this would be the place to do it,” Lambert explained.

There is more to come for the 80 acres across the way where an abandoned concrete silo featuring a 15-story mural serves as the centerpiece of the community’s redevelopment.

Silo Studios is just one piece of an overall Silo Bend project, which includes new apartments and homes.

“The Nations to us is such a growing neighborhood, it tells such a great story. We just thought this area of Nashville is perfect for this kind of urban-type project,” said Petty.

