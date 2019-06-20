Construction begins on Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Construction has now officially started on a hotel that’s promising to bring Nashville to new heights.

The state’s first Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences will be built on 1st Avenue at the corner of Demonbreun.

The tower will stretch 542 feet to the sky making it one of the tallest buildings in the city.

“I think part of growth is evolution, it’s excitement for the city. It just brings more business to everyone, but also to ourselves,” Thierry Kennel Regional VP and GM of Four Seasons Hotel Denver told News 2.

He says opening in Music City has been a goal of the luxury hospitality company for years.

“The business platform, the culture here, the food, the nightlife, of course the music. Its just a place that we want to be.”

Residents we talked with are just as excited to have the brand come to town.

“It’s going to change a lot. It’s going to change all of 1st Avenue. Having Four Seasons right here on the corner of 1st Avenue, it’s probably going to be a lot more people, plenty more tourists. It’s nice, I like the change,” Marcellous Broach who lives and works in the area told News 2.

While details about restaurants and bars are still under wraps, the full-service hotel will have 236 rooms, a world-class spa and an array of amenities, but it’s the hospitality the brand offers that Kennel says will set them a part in the city’s competitive market.

“We focus on our people. The hardware is the hardware, the hotel, the bones and everything that can be built and designed. I think what we come and deliver is the software right, is our people, the way we do service, our service excellence, our commitment to service and that we just focus on that service and I think that’s always what gives us that slight edge to our competition is just who we are, how we treat our people, how we treat our guest, how we welcome everyone,” Kennel explained.

He says an average night’s stay is expected to be around $500 at the new Nashville hotel.

Four Seasons has 115 hotels around the world and 16 in the pipeline. Right now the closest to Nashville is in Atlanta.

“Nashville, between your food scene, your culture scene, your sports scene, your business platform and of course your music, you offer such a different experience and I think that’s what we are all about is experimental stays throughout the world,” said Kennel.

For those that would like to stay around the clock, this Four Seasons will offer 143 private residences ranging from one bedroom to four, as well as penthouses.

The tower is set to go vertical early 2020 and they are projecting it will take about 3 years to complete.

Kennel says they have seen a high level of interest from their employees that want to move to Nashville and work on the new site.

“I think the good news is we will have a good group of people that will want to transfer and want to bring in the Four Seasons culture, but ultimately we will end up hiring probably a good 75-85 percent of the people from Nashville Tennessee.”

He says they will have about 350 employees all in, but that number will likely grow along with the company.