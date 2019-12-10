Central Pike neighbors grow worried over increased development

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – Homeowners in Hermitage are worried that between two projects, approximately 300 units of new development could be coming to Central Pike.

Peggy Fiato and her husband have lived in their home for 45 years and upon retirement planned to enjoy the peace and quiet of their area.

“We thought we would be content in our old age here. But it doesn’t seem to be that way,” Fiato said.

One project with around 200 units has already been approved to her west, but now an additional 80 townhomes are being proposed just feet from her home. Fiato fears how the projects will disrupt the infrastructure and traffic on Central Pike.

“I’d rather they stay away, you know we’re content here after all these years. You know we can go outside, we can do what we want to do, we don’t have to be close to anybody,” Fiato said.

Councilmember Erin Evans said funds have already been allocated to widen Central Pike within the next few years.

“It’s still several years out, they’re in the design phase in this point and study phase,” Evans said.

So the corridor connecting Wilson and Davidson counties near I-40 will inevitably see more development.

“People do have to have a place to live, the question always becomes is this the right place for that level of density? Based on the indicators about where our county is growing, it seems like Central Pike makes the most sense,” Evans said.

Evans said after hearing neighbors’ concerns during a community meeting on Monday night, she understands why people are skeptical. She explained she wants to be critical of where new projects plant roots.

“We just have to be really careful that we don’t lose that rural in a big city feel. We can still get to downtown, but we can come up here and still feel like we’re in the country,” Evans said.

The land on Central Pike is still being contracted while the proposal undergoes the rezoning process. The development team said townhomes if approved by the metro council, would be sold in the high $200,000 to low $300,000 price range.