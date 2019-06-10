Antioch businessman says he’s buying former Hickory Hollow Mall

Antioch businessman Ben Freeland confirmed to News 2 Monday he is under contract to purchase the former Hickory Hollow Mall site.

Freeland will purchase the property from Global Mall partnership headed by Dr. Raj Aggarwal.

He told News 2 there is not a timeline on the purchase and that he will update the community as the transaction progresses.

When asked if the property would remain a mall, Freeland said, “We are not planning to redevelop as a mall; we have something much better.”

Metro Councilwoman Jacobia Dowell told News 2 Antioch is a great community with many opportunities for investors.

“We’ve had over 14 new companies move in, a lot of young people moving in, a lot of young families. It’s a very vibrant, alive area. We just have a lot of real estate, specifically the Global Mall, in need of re-purposing. Lots of leftover box real estate that in the 80s and 90s, when retail was at a high and people were shopping at those big, large spaces,” said Dowell.

Freeland added the outparcels, such as Nashville State Community College and the Ford Ice Center, will not be impacted by the purchase.