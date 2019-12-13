Amazon plans one of the biggest buildings in the country for Mt Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Work is underway for a major development coming to Mt Juliet.

City leaders say grade work is being done on more than 75 acres, where an Amazon warehouse is slated to go up at the corner of East Division Street and Golden Bear Gateway.

“Very huge, very huge for any community,” expressed Deputy City Planner Jon Baughman.

The proposed plan is a 3.6 million square foot, five-story industrial building. Leaders say it’s the single largest project in Tennessee and one of the top largest buildings in the country.

“For a comparison, I think the Empire State Building in New York City is 2.7 million square feet so it’s a big project for sure,” he said.

The plan calls for 85 percent of the facility to be office space which will make it the largest office space in the city, according to Mt Juliet Vice Mayor James Maness and more than 1,200 hundred jobs are expected along with it.

Maness says Amazon will deliver over $10 million in direct infrastructure improvements to the sewer system, greenway, and roads.

“Potentially half to 3/4 of an annual budget of the city could be spent by just this one entity coming in infrastructure improvements, so it’s a big win for that,” said Maness.

He hopes Amazon serves not only as a boost for the city, but an economic boost for the entire region.

“When you land deals like this there’s other things that are going to come up as a result of it; suppliers, vendors, you know this also, it also just sends a clear signal that Mt. Juliet is open for business and we are looking to transition into this to moving into, attracting some office jobs that are around it as well and just use this and kind of springboard off of it,” Maness explained.

While the zoning has been approved, the site plan hasn’t yet. That will be coming up for review next Thursday in front of the planning commission.

“This project is being pulled off with no tax breaks or any incentives offered from the city of Mt Juliet so this is just a win straight upon its merits,” said Maness.

Amazon releasing little detaIls of the planned distribution center, a rep saying the land purchase provides them with the flexibility to quickly respond to future network needs.

The vice mayor says he ultimately hopes the Amazon project catches the attention of the state and fast tracks some of the road and highway improvements off of the interstate.