Aerospace manufacturing company sets sights on Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a neighborhood continues to fight a new housing development, a newly proposed factory nearby is causing excitement, and concern.

The Cason Trail Greenway has long been a peaceful place for Jim Whitehill, and his dog Chance.

“The walk is so beautiful,” he said. “I take my dogs twice a day.”

But all that serenity may soon be replaced by construction.

There’s a race to fill space near the Cason Trailhead. First, there was the proposal for a new housing development just west of the West Fork Stones River.

Signs now line the neighborhood next door, fighting against the proposed 677 units.

Now, just across the river, a new proposal.

The owner of the lot, off of New Salem Rd., is seeking a request in zoning, to allow for a manufacturing facility for a yet to be announced aerospace manufacturing company.

John Harney, real estate agent with The Parks Group, is representing the owner of the lot, Charles B. Mitchell Jr. Harney would not yet reveal the name of the company who’s involved, only saying they’re California based, and they’re looking to relocate.

City officials say the facility would bring 100-plus jobs. Some in town are excited by the progress, but worried for the unknown effects of the factory.

“It’s great to see the city’s growing,” said Vince Giannone, who lives nearby. “But it’s gonna be a lot more traffic in the city.”

“The creek water, we love this area to walk the dogs,” added Mary Beth Spaman. “Is that gonna be affected at all?”

The change in zoning passed through the Planning Commission this week, and will now head to City Council for approval.

Planning Commissioner, Eddie Smotherman, tells News 2 the river will not be affected.

But with more and more development proposed along the lush spot of green in Murfreesboro, concern for some rises.

“It’s just sad to see this beautiful land being cut up now,” added Whitehill.

