A look inside the Broadwest development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Located on a full city block in Midtown, where Broadway and West End avenues meet, you’ll find hundreds of construction workers hammering away on 1600 West End Avenue.

For a while, many considered this spot an ‘eyesore.’ Others, know it as ‘Lake Palmer,’ an 85-foot hole, left untouched for years; after several failed projects, one many are calling promising, is in the works.

It’s called Broadwest: the two-tower, 1.2 million-square-foot urban mixed-use development encompasses a full city block, equipped with office space, condominiums, restaurant, and retail space and a 14-floor luxury hotel.

Propst Development, LLC, is developing Broadwest. When completed in 2021, Broadwest will include a 21-story office tower. A second 34-story tower will include 196 high-end condominiums anchored by a 237-room luxury Conrad Hotel by Hilton.

The two towers will be connected by an additional 125,000 square feet of retail and creative office space and anchored by a 1.5-acre plaza.

The project will also be home to one of the largest parking garages in the city, with more than $2,500 spots.

“It will greatly complement what you see on the other edge of downtown we view this as an expanding portion of the Nashville downtown core,” Chris Brown said, President of Propst Development.

Servis Bank is the first to announce its placement at Broadwest, several others are in the works and will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re aware of a lot of other things that are being talked about in the area just because of this getting started​,” Brown said, adding that this project has been a catalyst for the Midtown area.

“Nashville is a wonderful community and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Brown said.

The project costs roughly $540-million.