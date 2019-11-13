$50M mixed-use development planned in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council announced plans Wednesday for a $50 million mixed-use development in Clarksville.

A Nashville real estate development company is cooperating with the Hand Family in the development of the four-acre site across from the planned Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC).

The council reported the project would consist of a complete renovation of the Riverview Inn into a 145 room upscale full-service national hotel brand, a marketplace of retail & restaurants centered around an outdoor greenspace, and a proposed 700+ space parking garage to serve the needs of the hotel, retail, event center and downtown Clarksville in general.

The Riverview Inn remodel and mixeduse project would be completed along the same timeline as the MPEC and bring a critical mass of hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, music venues, shops and parking to downtown Clarksville, according to the council.

The council said the project would provide 45,000 square feet of leasable space and create approximately 200 new jobs in the downtown area with a new local sales-tax revenue potential of more than $500,000 annually.

Both mayors said in a release the project was a welcome step forward for downtown Clarksville.

County Mayor Durrett said: “The potential Riverview project is a testament to the promising future of downtown Clarksville. With the right planning and continued investment from business owners, the private sector will be even more inspired to improve and develop in the heart of our

community.”

City Mayor Pitts added: “As I have said since day one, we are continually looking to improve the quality of life for our community, and this mixed-use project will add to the landscape and growing energy of downtown. We want high-quality growth, and this will give the community another great place to gather and engage in family activities in harmony with a resurgent and vibrant downtown.”

The Multipurpose Events Center is a facility that would host everything from concerts, family events, ice shows, rodeos, motocross, boat shows, to ice hockey tournaments and college basketball games. The MPEC has plans for a 29,000-square-foot main floor and will include stadium seating, box

seats and multiple other premium seating options.

“My family and I are honored to be a part of this project in our hometown. This will play a supporting role to the MPEC and will not only improve the landscape of downtown by providing a fresh lodging option, retail and dining opportunities, but most importantly it will create much needed new

retail jobs, new opportunities for small business and regional economic growth in the downtown market” said Charles Hand.

