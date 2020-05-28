NASCAR moves Xfinity race at Bristol to Monday

CONCORD, N.C. (WJHL) — NASCAR has moved this Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway to Monday.

The Cheddar’s 300 is now scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. Monday.

The move comes after Wednesday’s Cup Series race at Charlotte was postponed due to inclement weather. That race is now scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

NASCAR cited “travel and setup challenges” created by the postponement of the Charlotte race as the reason for moving Saturday’s Bristol race.

Sunday’s Cup Series race at BMS, the Supermarket Heroes 500, is still scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.