NASA talks Artemis program during Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NASA is hoping to get the next man and the first woman to the moon in four short years.

It’s part of the Artemis moon landing program. Named after the twin sister of the Greek God, Apollo, the program wants to put a group on lunar soil and set up an orbital space station by 2024.

“It’s taken us a while to get there because space isn’t as easy as everyone thinks,” says Mark Wiese, the manager for NASA’s Gateway program.

NASA is in Nashville this week to speak about the program at the AirCargo conference and to inspire the next generation by sending a group of engineers to talk with students at Tennessee State University.

There will be a few test flights over the next couple of years before they send a crew to the moon. NASA is developing the world’s most powerful rocket. Astronauts would ride it to a gateway orbiting the moon before they would transfer to a lander to reach the south pole of the lunar surface.

“Artemis is our umbrella to pull together all the things we are doing to move beyond to Mars,” Wiese says.

NASA recently celebrated its latest class of graduating applicants, some of them could be a part of this historical mission.

They are thrilled to move the program forward, especially by finally sending the first woman to the moon.

“I have three children, the youngest is a daughter so to see her get excited when she sees some of these astronauts at the space station and what they can do and realize her own potential in science, technology, engineering and math is special for us,” Wiese says.

Over the next few months, NASA will decide which astronauts will be lucky enough to get the assignment.