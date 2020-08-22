NASA predicts an asteroid will pass close to Earth

(CNN) — NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

The agency said the asteroid is named “2018V-P-1.”

It was first identified from Palomar observatory in San Diego county in November of 2018.

Its diameter is about six point five feet, according to NASA’s data.

The object will come close to our atmosphere but the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just zero point forty one percent.

