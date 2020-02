NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WKRN) — Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the “Dark side of the moon” sounds like and now we know what the far side of the moon looks like.

The lunar reconnaissance orbiter spacecraft is sending data that gives us the point of view of Apollo 13 astronauts.

The video features 4-K resolution of lunar surface views, including Earthset and sunrise.

Due to timing reasons the views are sped up.

