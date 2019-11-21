House Leader wants to change name of State Legislative office building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It could be goodbye Cordell Hull and hello Winfield Dunn at Tennessee’s legislative office building.

A House leader wants to rename the building for Dunn, who is the state’s oldest living governor.

The building has long been named after Hull who was Tennessee’s first Nobel Prize winner.

With a Winfield Dunn memoir by his side, Tennessee House Republican Assistant Majority Leader Ron Gants says he’ll file a bill to rename the legislative building after the governor who is now 92.

“Always brought people together,” said Rep. Gant of Governor Dunn… “In our politics today we see such divisiveness. True statesmen. He reached out across party lines.”

Governor Dunn is credited with starting the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community which is tasked with increasing Tennessee jobs, but the building on Tennessee’s capitol hill has been named for Cordell Hull since 1955.

The former Tennessee U-S Senator is best known for being the country’s longest-serving Secretary of State from 1933-1944 and the state’s first Nobel Prize winner as a key architect of the United Nations.

The Cordell Hull Building has housed various state agencies before becoming the legislative office building.

“We are just taking the next step to honor another great statesman,” says Rep. Gant. “Cordell Hull was a great statesman as well, He served Tennessee and our country very well.”

Rep. Gant says there are no plans to remove the bust of Cordell Hull which is on the state capitol’s second floor.

A spokesman for Tennessee House Democrats says “barring a look at the actual legislation…leadership in the Democratic Party is skeptical of the bill.”