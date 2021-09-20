Naked man threatens woman with knife in Nashville apartment, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman came home to her South Nashville apartment Saturday to find a naked man with a knife who told her to do what he wanted or he would kill her child, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police reported the victim had just come home from work and was about to take a shower when she heard a noise coming from the kitchen area.

She then found the suspect, 28-year-old Oscar Jaimes Aguilar, standing naked in the kitchen holding a knife, according to an arrest warrant.

Aguilar reportedly told the victim to do what he wanted and if she reported the incident to the police, he would kill her child.

The victim fled to her bedroom and texted a friend for help and officers soon arrived.

Aguilar was found inside the victim’s bedroom and a silver knife with a black handle was found near the doorway, according to Metro police. He was taken into custody and reportedly admitted he gained access to the apartment through the balcony.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted rape and burglary. His bond was set at $75,000.