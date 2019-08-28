Naked man charged in triple murder in Virginia

PIITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WKRN)- An 18-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Pittsylvania County after the deaths of two women and a child.

Police first received a 911 call at 8 a.m. reporting that a person had been shot at 1949 Keeling Drive in Pittsylvania County. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead in the driveway of the home. After entering the residence, police discovered the bodies of a second woman and a child. The victims have not been named pending notification of next of kin.

Pittsylvania County authorities issued an alert as they searched for 18-year-old Mathew Bernard around 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning that he was considered armed very dangerous. This prompted the lockdown of several schools in the area.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said a suspect had been taken into custody though he never named Bernard as the suspect during a press conference. He was charged late Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder. Bernard was taken into custody less than a mile from the scene of the crime.

The three victims, in this case, will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.

Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens wife and child are among three killed according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.