Naked Florida man steals yacht’s flag

(WPTV) – Police in Delray Beach, Florida are searching for a man who pulled off a bold and bizarre crime… in the buff!

Surveillance video shows a naked man hopping onto a yacht around 2:30 a.m. on October 11th.

Delray Yacht Cruises said the brazen and bare thief trespassed onto the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray yachts, then stole an American flag and wooded flag pole.

“Certainly not shy,” said Joe Reardon, the owner and captain of Delray Yacht Cruises.

The crook then jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway and swam away.

Read more here.