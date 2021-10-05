‘My heart is still racing’: Witnesses describe deadly shootout involving ATF agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Chaos ensued on Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday afternoon when a gun battle broke out between authorities and a man wanted in a drug case.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. across the street from the Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters in the parking lot of Country Cafe.

Metro Police spokesman, Don Aaron, said a federal ATF agent was looking for 40-year-old Corey Wellman. He’s a convicted felon still on parole from a 2006 cocaine-related offense.

Court records show Wellman also has a long list of priors in Davidson County including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and drug possession.

Scott Tucker and Kim Clark work down the street at the Joslin and Son Sign store. They heard and saw some of what happened. Clark was coming back from her lunch break when she pulled up right next to the action.

“I actually had just run to the post office during my break to drop off a package and I was the second car at the stoplight. Then like you could hear it but you couldn’t see anything and next thing I knew I’d never seen so many emergency vehicles responding. It was crazy,” Clark said. “My heart is still racing.”

Tucker estimates he heard 40 to 50 gunshots in less than two minutes.

“We don’t like hearing live gunfire and you can tell the difference between that and cars backfiring. Especially that many shots,” Tucker said.

“It sounded like firecrackers,” Clark said. “Dozens. Like ‘pow pow pow pow pow!’ Like, it was nuts,” Clark said.

Metro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and ATF agents all responded to the scene. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.

The ATF agent has not been identified and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries which were described as “serious.”

Wellman died at the hospital following the shooting.