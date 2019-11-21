Music Industry Leaders Honored at NATD Gala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gospel music icon CeCe Winans and Tennessee Radio Hall of Famer Charlie Monk were among several honorees at the Nashville Association of Talent Directors (NATD) 9th annual honors gala.

The NATD Honors Gala was held at the Hermitage Hotel on Tuesday night.

The board of NATD chooses honorees to award for their accomplishments and service to the Nashville entertainment industry.

News 2’s Stephanie Langston and Nash Nights Live’s Shawn Parr hosted the evening.

This was Stephanie’s 8th year to serve as host. As a thank you for her efforts, NATD donated $2,500 in her name to

Project NENA, a non-profit organization that assists under-served North and Northeast Nashville residents.

Other honorees for the evening included; Recently retired general manager of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Bob Skoney,

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. head Butch Spyridon, a longtime mainstay in the agency world Bonnie Sugarman and Country Thunder’s Troy Vollhoffer.

The late legendary bluegrass and Americana agent Keith Case and CCM trailblazer Bill Hearn were also honored in memoriam.