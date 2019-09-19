Music community mourns loss of engineer David Turner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The music community is mourning the loss of a well-known engineer, as the investigation continues in the fatal bus crash that was carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner.

Nearly all of Josh Turner’s crew is hospitalized, as they deal with the loss of David “DT” Turner.

“The family away from their home family is laying in multiple hospitals injured, their wonderful bus driver I think is still fighting for his life,”

friend Jerry Slone told News 2.

Officials say the tour bus veered hundreds of feet off the highway and down a 50-foot cliff.

Two people were ejected from the bus, David Turner and Production Manager Richard Lazarus.

Slone tells us Lazarus is in the ICU with a broken back, legs and a cracked chest bone.

News 2 talked to Slone moments after he spoke to Lazarus, who described the seconds before the bus crashed.



“They were in the front lounge they noticed the bus started to sway, it felt like they were going off the road. It felt like we were in a 4 wheel drive truck for a second, he goes, and then we had a like a bounce. It was like we hit a real fast speed bump, he said and then the next thing you know we were airborne and I look and he goes I’m literally floating inside the bus as it’s airborne.”

Slone says Josh Turner and his band were in a bus behind them.

“These guys got to be just wheeling man, my understanding Josh and the band were there on-site helping rescue and pull people from the wreckage.”

DT died from his injuries.

According to Slone, he has been the monitor engineer for Josh’s camp for years.

“David was an all-around, actually one of my favorite audio engineers.”

A man that dedicated more than 40 years to the music business and had a resume to back it.

Slone says DT worked with Eddie Rabbit, Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, Hank Jr, and Patty Loveless.

While he loved his craft, Slone says the husband, father, and grandfather also loved a cup of coffee, a cigar and to talk politics.

“Sweet guy, gentle soul, big heart,” Slone explained.

Josh Turner has canceled his shows for the rest of September, with plans to reschedule.