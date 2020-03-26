Music City takes to Instagram live during COVID-19 shelter at home

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WKRN) – With shows and events at bars canceled for the foreseeable future, Nashville musicians are finding other ways to connect with fans from their living rooms. Many are taking to the social media platform Instagram to get through this time of COVID-19 social isolation.

“The response from the community has been incredible, like me and my wife and I have four kids, we’re home all day. It’s grown monotonous and we can still get out and drive around,” Ward Guenther told News 2.

Guenther is the host ‘Whiskey Jam’ a bi-weekly event at Winners Bar and Grill in Midtown showcasing up and coming artists, songwriters, and even those that have made it big.

Whiskey Jam’s been hosting artists every night live on Instagram since Mayor John Cooper mandated the shelter at home order.

The show’s hosted artists such as Jon Pardi, Hardy, Lauren Alaina, and dozens more.

But they’re not the only ones. The Listening Room, Tin Roof, artists as big as Jake Owen, and even locals are jumping on the live feed.

Thousands watch and are able to comment in real-time, many thanking the artist for helping them get through the social isolation at home.

“I get messages all day long, thank you so much, I didn’t know how much I needed this. This really is helping me. Obviously the physical implications of a pandemic are huge, you don’t want to get out and get sick, but the mental implications that are coming to light now, are probably more important to the majority,” Guenther said.

In a sense, it’s Music City telling the pandemic that the show will go on.