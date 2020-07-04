Music City Hot Chicken Festival goes take-out style Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – It’s time to get your taste buds sizzling while celebrating a Nashville staple!

The Music City Hot Chicken Festival is going “take-out style” for the 14th annual event on the Fourth of July because of COVID-19.

People can get hot chicken to-go at different restaurants and food trucks around Nashville. They include Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish, 400 Degrees, Party Fowl and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.

The festival is already underway on the other side of the world in Thailand with the restaurant Fowlmouth as one of the participants.

Former mayor and festival founder Bill Purcell said it’s a chance to bring people together in a safe way during trying times.

“We all know how hard this has been for literally everyone on this planet and on this day the opportunity to go and have take-out and have a piece of what we’ve come to hold as important for us, I think is encouraging for the long term future. Obviously we’re going to be COVID-aware and everyone involved needs to be,” Mayor Purcell said.

Mayor Purcell said people need to wear face masks when picking up their order and social distance while standing in line.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.