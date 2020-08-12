Music City Baseball wants you to help our furry friends!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City Baseball, the group hoping to bring the MLB to the Volunteer State, is teaming up with legendary MLB manager, Tony La Russa, in an effort to give back to our furry friends, and brave American heroes!

Nearly 30 years ago, La Russa and his family started ARF, or, the Animal Rescue Foundation, which is based out of California. ARF helps to save and re-home animals from kill shelters.

But La Russa wanted to take the philanthropic effort one step farther, so Pets and Vets was born in 2011. Pets and Vets helps to train dogs to be man’s best friend, and then some, for our military heroes– helping them cope with depression, PTSD, anxiety, and more.

“You come in as a veteran to train with your dog, and create that bond over ten months,” La Russa told News 2, “and, we also pay all the veterinarian costs for the life of the dog. So it’s a really expensive program, but we’ve been supported well.”

How can you help support ARF, and Pets and Vets? Right now, ARF and Music City Baseball are in the process of creating co-branded bandannas, which will be sold on https://www.mlbmusiccity.com/. The proceeds from the bandannas will be split between ARF, and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.