Murfreesboro woman with ALS finds strength in friends, family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, robs people of the ability to physically function. The average survival time is three years.

Currently, there is not a cure, but it’s not for lack of trying.

News 2 recently spoke to Dr. Peter Donofrio who leads the ALS Clinic at Vanderbilt University.

“There is a lot of research going on in the area of ALS there is a good number of drugs that are potentially beneficial. They are either undergoing clinical trials or will be in the near future,” he said.

Vanderbilt’s clinic is part of trials of drugs that show potential. Dr. Donofrio said the 13-year-old clinic has become a hub for ALS patients from around the region. He told News 2 he’s personally inspired by the families he works with there.

Dr. Donofrio is also who diagnosed “Titan for Life,” Tim Shaw, with ALS.

Five years ago, the Ice Bucket Challenge brought incredible attention to the fight against the fatal disease. Hundreds of Middle Tennesse families are dealing with the impact of an ALS diagnosis.

Kerri Jones of Murfreesboro was diagnosed about a year-and-a-half ago.

“The ALS diagnosis was devastating, but it’s how you respond that matters. We have surrounded ourselves with family and friends and chosen to live as normal as possible, making the best of each day,” she said.

Jones and her husband have three children and six grandchildren. They said since the diagnosis they cherish every moment they spend together.

“She seems like she’s doing well for what she’s got; it’s a tough disease. She’s easily tougher than us,” Al Jones said.

“We’re a really close family and how it affects everybody, I worried about the kids, I worried about dad, you worry about all of the different facets and how it will affect you. But I feel like as a whole everybody just pulled together, we make light of what we could make light of and we laugh when we can laugh, when we are together it’s not sad, it’s fun we play and have a good time, even though the diagnosis is hard.

Kerri Jones is the chair of this year’s Walk to Defeat ALS at Lipscomb University on Oct. 26.

Click here for more information on the ALA Association.