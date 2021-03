MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman got lucky for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Jennifer O’Bannon was announced as the winner of the Gatlinburg St. Patrick’s Day Giveaway. She won a free two-night stay in Gatlinburg for her and a guest.

The trip includes a two-night stay at The Bearskin Lodge, an Attractions Pass from the Gatlinburg Attractions Association, and dinner at Gatlinburg’s original British Pub – The Fox and Parrot Tavern.