Murfreesboro walk-in clinics overrun with sick kids

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sick kids are packing walk-in clinics in Murfreesboro and it’s not just for COVID-19.

With a high volume of in-patients and low staffing, places like Murfreesboro Medical Clinic or MMC Pediatrics are having to make some adjustments to keep up.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The pediatric walk-in clinic alone at MCC is seeing well over 100 children a day, so they are asking for patience as they adjust to handle the load. With the addition to their regular patients, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic CEO Joey Peay said they are seeing close to 800 kids a day.

“We are seeing an abundance of sick kids,” Peay told News 2.

Peay said COVID-19 certainly plays a role in the high volume of patients, but they are seeing a surge in other childhood diseases as well like RSV and Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

“It’s just kind of brought together the perfect storm of a lot of these things happening right now,” said Peay.

The pediatric walk-in clinic, only a few months old, has had lines out the door.

“There were a lot of kids in there,” Lauren Powers told News 2.

Powers, a pregnant mother, brought in her little boy concerned for a sinus infection and he was given a COVID-19 test.

“I would imagine a lot of parents are just trying to keep it safe and get their kids checked out and tested just in case,” said Powers.

MMC has three additional walk-in clinics in Murfreesboro. Peay said they had to close down one of those clinics on Thursday, as they didn’t have enough staff.

“Physicians, nurses, everybody involved in healthcare is getting run ragged,” he explained.

The pediatric walk-in clinic on Garrison Drive may have to adjust hours or temporarily close down as well to handle the increased volume in patients.