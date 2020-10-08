Murfreesboro police working to identify suspects involved in multi-county credit card fraud scheme

Murfreesboro police are looking for two suspects wanted in a credit card fraud scheme.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives at the Murfreesboro Police Department are trying to identify two men accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars form a victim as part of a credit card scheme.

According to police, the men are accused of compromising bank accounts, applying for debit cards and having them sent to a vacant residence in Nashville.

A Knoxville man reports charges and withdrawals from his bank account totaling $100,000. Those withdrawals and charges have been made in Murfreesboro, Antioch, Nashville, and Shelbyville.

The suspects are accused of using the victim’s account to make purchases and withdrawal cash from three different Murfreesboro Walmart locations, gas stations, and Regions Banks.

Although the men typically parked their vehicle away from the ATMs they withdrew from, on one occasion they were seen driving a white Mercedes C300 without a tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.