Murfreesboro Police warn about increase in package thefts during COVID-19 pandemic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Even weeks out from the holiday season, porch pirates are already back at it.

News 2 spoke to a family that lost hundreds of dollars in property after a recent porch theft.

“It just felt like a violation,” said Corey Cummings, who recently had several packages stolen off of he and his wife’s front porch.

The theft was captured on Cumming’s doorbell surveillance camera. In under six seconds, a man swipes the packages off the front porch located on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro.

Cummings told News 2 that he and his wife have been in the house for only three weeks.

“So it was little shocking to move into this new house in a seemingly safe neighborhood and just have this [blatantly] on video in front of my eyes, was pretty shocking,” he said.

According to data from Murfreesboro Police, the department hasn’t seen an uptick in porch theft, however, since the start of stay-at-home orders in mid-March, there’s been a 17% increase in all other larceny crimes. Those include, but aren’t limited to; theft of hand tools, lawnmowers, lawn furniture and even animals.

If you have any information about the man seen in the surveillance video, Murfreesboro Police ask that you contact Detective James Wilkerson at 629-201-5612.