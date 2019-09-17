Murfreesboro Police still search for second murder suspect

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WKRN) — While one suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in June, police are still searching for a second.

On June 22, Daicori Saunders was shot and killed on Eagle Street in Murfreesboro.

Police arrested Quandre Knowles late August as one of the two suspects in his murder.

For several months, police have had a first degree murder warrant out for Delarrious Crawford’s arrest.

Police believe Crawford may have changed his hair style.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (629) 201-5525 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.