Murfreesboro Police Sergeant retires after 3 decades of service

Sergeant Brad Ballard, courtesy MPD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Sergeant Brad Ballard is retiring after 30 years of service, according to a release from MPD.

The men and women of the department are not only best friends, they are family. The best thing I did in life, other than becoming a parent, was becoming a mentor to the officers on the midnight shift.

Sergeant Brad Ballard

Ballard began his career as a patrol officer in April of 1990. He served in that role for eight years.

He then became a detective in 1998, and continued in that role until 2005. He was then promoted to Training Sergeant.

Ballard became a Patrol Sergeant in 2009, and held this position until retirement.

A retirement ceremony was held for Ballard on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters. Family, friends, and co-workers attended.

