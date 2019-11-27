Murfreesboro police seek two people after store clerk assaulted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for two people after they said one of them assaulted a store clerk.

Police say the man in these pictures assaulted a clerk at the Thorton’s on Old Fort Parkway.

They say this happened a week and a half ago after an argument over buying beer.

Officers say the man knocked over a display, then went behind the counter and assaulted the worker.

The clerk had a cut under his eye and had to be treated for that injury.

Police say the man left in a maroon, four door, Pontiac sedan, possibly a Grand Prix.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (615) 893-1311 .