Murfreesboro Police searching for suspect following Monday night robbery

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are asking for help identifying a robber they believe is armed and dangerous.

Detectives say a man robbed the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco Store on Memorial Boulevard Monday evening.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He then tried to lock the clerk in the bathroom, but was not successful. The suspect fled the scene in a gold Toyota Sienna minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5615.