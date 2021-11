MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man who walked out of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police say at around 3 p.m. Timothy Edwards walked out of the hospital and was seen walking on Medical Center Parkway. Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department took Edwards to the hospital after he reportedly made suicidal statements.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Edwards was entered into NCIC as a missing and endangered person.