Murfreesboro Police searching for missing endangered man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing endangered man last seen Friday.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 30-year-old Patrick Dylan Clark is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and has made a threat of harming himself. He is believed to still be in the Murfreesboro area and could possibly be staying at a local hotel.

If you see Clark, you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5616.

If you are contemplating harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day.