Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 16-year-old

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Rutherford County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Amare Armstrong, 16, was last seen in the area of Lansdan Drive and London View Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Murfreesboro Police say Armstrong has a “severe laceration” to his hand and may be in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black pants and no shoes. He also has a name tattoo on his neck.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call Murfreesboro Police at (615) 893-1311.