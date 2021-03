Detectives need help identifying and locating the person who broke into the Boost Mobile store, Courtesy: Murfreesboro police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the person who broke into a cell phone store in Murfreesboro.

It happened between March 3 and March 4, 2021 at the Boost Mobile store, located on Memorial Blvd.

The suspect took about $1,300 before leaving the store.

If you have any more information, contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

No other information was immediately released.