Murfreesboro police search for suspect stealing dozens of wooden pallets

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for the person responsible for stealing dozens of wooden pallets over the last few months, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The theft happened at the General International MG on Jessica Street. Detectives believe the same person has stolen at least 70 pallets thus far.

The suspect drives the same vehicle each time, a light-colored pickup.

Police say the crimes usually happen on the weekends between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

If you have any information that can lead to identifying the suspect, call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.

No other information was immediately released.