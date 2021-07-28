Murfreesboro police search for suspect after father of five murdered in April

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Byrall Webb, a father of five, was murdered on April 24 in front of his fiancé while they were out on a date night.

Byrall Webb

According to his fiancé, Te’Andrea Bigsby, Webb got into a conversation with 26-year-old Apollo Shandale Cantrell in the parking lot.

“The last thing I said to him was ‘Babe, come on, we’ve got to go. We’ve got kids. Can’t do this. We’ve got to just go,'” Bigsby said. “And in the moments of me saying that, I heard one gunshot.”

Bigsby was shot multiple times, according to police. And for the last three months, police say Cantrell has eluded detectives.

Murfreesboro Police say Cantrell is known to frequent the Hunt Street area. Webb’s family has heard Cantrell has been spotted in town.

Courtesy Murfreesboro Police Department: 26-year-old Apollo Shandale Cantrell

Bigsby shares Webb’s youngest two daughters with him, but says she’s close with his other children’s mothers, especially now.

“For me, it’s like, ‘Babe, I would’ve took that for you. Like, I wish that you could’ve been here to be with them.’ It’s just not fair,” Bigsby said.

The couple had been together for the last nine years. Bigsby said she is having trouble processing how she will raise her children alone.

Webb’s family is asking for answers and for an arrest for the 32-year-old’s murder.

“I just want justice. I want justice. My brother got five kids,” Webb’s sister LaToya said.

Anyone with information on Cantrell’s whereabouts are being asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (615) 849-2673.