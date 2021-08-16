Murfreesboro police search for missing woman who made statements to her family about being assaulted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing Murfreesboro woman who made statements to her family about being assaulted.

According to a release from police, 22-year-old Kaitlin Ervin was reported missing on August 7, 2021. Police say she has since communicated with family via Facebook and made statements that she had been assaulted.

She was last believed to be in North Nashville and has been added to the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

If you’ve seen Kaitlin Ervin or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

