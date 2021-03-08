Murfreesboro police search for missing man with medical issues

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man reported missing on March 5.

Police say 25-year-old Christopher Lee Mattingly suffers from medical issues and has had suicidal thoughts in the past. He drives a tan 2003 Ford Focus station wagon.

Mattingly was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and endangered person. If you have seen Mattingly or know his whereabouts, contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.