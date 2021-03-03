Murfreesboro police search for missing man who made suicidal statements at hospital

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing man who made suicidal statements at a hospital.

According to a release from police, 47-year-old Robert Bushman walked into Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Monday around 11 p.m. and made suicidal statements to hospital staff before leaving on foot.

Police say he was wearing a green hoodie, pink camo hat, blue jeans and brown boots.

Bushman was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

If you’ve seen him or know his whereabouts, call Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.