Murfreesboro police search for missing juvenile who left her cell phone at home

Tabitha Jane Hutsell, Courtesy, Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing juvenile reported missing by a family member.

According to a release from police, Tabitha Jane Hutsell was last seen on March 6 around 9 p.m.

She was missing from her bedroom Sunday morning. Her cell phone was left in her room. She was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile.

If you have seen her or know her possible whereabouts, contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.

