Murfreesboro police search for missing homeless woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD, Hannah Gross

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Hannah Gross was reported missing by a friend on August 29, 2021. The friend had not seen Gross for three hours at the time of the report.

Gross is currently homeless and was entered into the NCIC as a missing person. If you’ve seen Gross or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

No other information was immediately released.

