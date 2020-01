MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police say they’re looking for an unidentified attempted robbery suspect.

They say the suspect entered the Mapco in the 1200 block of South Church Street in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.

He attempted to rob a woman while inside the store. He left the scene in a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger driven by a white female.