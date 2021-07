MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a man reportedly swapping UPC codes on items to get them at a cheaper price at several Murfreesboro Walmart stores.

According to a release from Murfreesboro police, the man is accused of committing this fraudulent act at least three times. Walmart is in the process of filing additional reports.

If you have any additional information, call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536. No other information was immediately released.