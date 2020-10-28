Murfreesboro police search for attempted shoplifters at Walmart store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives need the public’s help locating suspects they said tried to steal merchandise from a Walmart store, according to a release from Murfreesboro Police.

The release stated the individuals caught on surveillance footage tried to push a cart of merchandise out of the Old Fort Parkway Walmart on October 9, 2020.

Police said they left the scene in what appeared to be a silver 90’s model Nissan Maxima.

If anyone has more information about any of the subjects, please contact Detective Robert Jamison at 629.201.5581 or email 0485@murfreesborotn.gov.

