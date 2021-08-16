Murfreesboro police search for assault and vandalism suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are on the look out for a man wanted for questioning in a gas station encounter that ended with an alleged assault and vandalism.

Detectives said it happened August 1, at the Shell Station located on Old Fort Pkwy.

Man wanted for questioning by Murfreesboro Police

According to the clerk, she got into an argument with a man who threw his drink at her and also threw a box of mints – shattering the glass of a picture on the wall.

Detectives said the clerk told them he was upset he had to pay at a different register.

He left in a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Dark-colored Toyota Tacoma

Anyone with information about the man can contact Detective Shan Harris with MPD or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.