Murfreesboro police search for answers in serious crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said that speed may have played a factor in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on April 11 on South Church Street. Police said one vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on South Church when the driver crashed into the rear of another vehicle.

The first vehicle left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, trapping the driver inside. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews used a hydraulic spreader to free the driver. He was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The investigation is being led by the Fatal Accident Crash Team. Charges against the driver of the first vehicle are pending.

