NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking the public for help in finding two men involved in a theft.

Detectives said two men stole a 4-wheeler from a car lot on May 23, 2020.

If you have any information please call Detective Ed Gorham at (629) 201-5507.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.