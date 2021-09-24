Murfreesboro police: Possible road rage incident sends 3 people to hospital

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a possible road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and SUV that injured several people. 

According to police, the SUV flipped after it crashed into a City of Murfreesboro Rover bus just before 6 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred on Northwest Broad Street in front of the Bumpus Harley Davidson.  

The driver of the SUV told officers a motorcyclist pointed a gun at him on I-840 and he followed the motorcyclist until he ended up colliding with the Rover bus and his car flipped onto its roof. The bus crashed into a utility pole. No passengers were riding the bus at the time.  

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters stabilized the overturned SUV and helped the occupants get out of the vehicle, including a mother, father, and their 9-year-old daughter.  

The mother, daughter, and bus driver were taken to the hospital. All were alert and talking. The 9-year-old was later transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter. 

The SUV driver was not injured but received a citation for reckless driving and officers obtained a warrant for reckless endangerment for chasing after the motorcyclist. Police were not able to locate the motorcycle rider.  

Bumpus Harley Davidson was hosting a bikers event in the parking lot at the time of the crash, but no bystanders were hurt.  

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

